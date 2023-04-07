'Better than Erling Haaland' - Victor Osimhen billed as Lionel Messi successor at PSG by representative amid Man Utd links

Victor Osimhen is “better than Erling Haaland” and could end up being Lionel Messi’s successor at Paris Saint-Germain, claims his representative.

Nigerian striker shining in Serie A

Linked with a big-money transfer

Wanted in England and France

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international striker has seen his stock soar in 2022-23, with a 25-goal haul at runaway Serie A leaders Napoli allowing him to become one of the most sought-after talents in world football. Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with Osimhen, while PSG could soon be in the market for another forward as seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi runs his contract down towards free agency.

WHAT THEY SAID: Osimhen would not look out of place at Parc des Princes, says one of the agents that helped to broker his move to Italy from Lille in 2020, with his form considered to make him the best No.9 on the planet. Andrea D’Amico has told Radio24: “At the moment, Osimhen is the best striker in the world. Yes, even better than Haaland. He certainly won't lack of options, especially in England and Paris Saint-Germain, who could lose an important player up front. In my opinion, Messi will go to Miami. But that's just my opinion.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been linked with a summer move to MLS, but there is also plenty of speculation to be found regarding a possible return to Barcelona for the mercurial Argentine or a switch to join eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia that would make him the highest-paid player in history.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen is likely to register on PSG’s recruitment radar, but for now the 24-year-old is focused on helping Napoli to wrap up a first Serie A title triumph since the days of Diego Maradona while also chasing down European glory in the Champions League.