Winger Beth Mead has signed signed a new Arsenal contract, calling the north London club her 'home'.

Mead signs new Arsenal contract

Reported to be a multi-year deal

Had been in stellar form for Arsenal and England

WHAT HAPPENED? The European champion has extended her stay with the Gunners by signing what is a multi-year extension, according to the BBC. Mead was in brilliant form for her club in the 2021-22 campaign and boasted 33 goal involvements (14 goals, 19 assists) in 40 appearances. An ACL injury has cut short her 2022-23 campaign, but she reiterated her desire to win silverware with Arsenal after penning the extension.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m so happy to have signed a new deal with Arsenal,” said Mead. “This club is home for me – I’ve grown so much here as a player and a person and I know we can achieve so much more together in the years to come. I want to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and I know that the ambitions at Arsenal match my own, so I can’t wait to get back onto the pitch and help to deliver the success our supporters deserve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead played a key role in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and was named Player of the Tournament. She also won the Golden Boot with six goals in six games, and also provided five assists - the highest in the tournament. Mead was named the England Player of the Year for 2021-22 for her heroics on home soil.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? In November, Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament against Manchester United during a WSL match and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.