Besiktas facing competition for Mason Greenwood as forward has 'no option' but to move abroad after Man Utd axe

Mason Greenwood reportedly has “no option” but to leave England, with Besiktas now facing competition for the axed Manchester United forward.

The 21-year-old is in the process of mulling over his options after being informed that he has no future at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has not figured for United since January 2022 following his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February, allowing the one-cap England international to begin work with a personal trainer.

A long-running internal investigation in Manchester has now come to a close, with United revealing that they will be parting company with Greenwood.

A handful of clubs in England are said to have asked about Greenwood’s availability, but that interest has not been followed up.

According to The Sun, he now has “no option” but to move abroad.

He has been linked with a switch to Italy, but it is claimed that two Turkish clubs are now leading the race for his signature.

Besiktas are said to be one of those sides, with there no rush on their part to get a deal pushed through as the transfer window in Turkey will remain open until September 15.

United are expected to sanction a loan move for Greenwood, with any deal including the option for a permanent agreement to be completed at a later date.

His contract at Old Trafford is due to run until 2025, meaning that United may be forced to pay off the final two years of those terms if no transfer can be agreed this summer.