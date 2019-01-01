Besic joins Sheffield United from Everton on one-year loan

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international midfielder joins the top-flight new boys on a temporary basis after spending two years on loan at Middlesbrough

Muhamed Besic has left and signed for Premier League newcomers on a loan deal for the 2019-20 season.

The -Herzegovina international will spend a third consecutive season on loan away from Goodison Park after having played for in the Championship for the last two campaigns.

The defensive midfielder signed for in a £4 million deal in 2014, and has made 37 appearances for the Toffees.

He will join the Blades who are making a return to ’s elite after a 12-year absence.

Manager Chris Wilder said he welcomed the capture of a proper player with great pedigree.

“I am delighted to get a midfielder through the door,” Wilder told the Blades official website.

“Mo is a proper player. He has great pedigree which includes playing internationally and playing in the Premier League.

“He is an excellent all-around central midfielder. He is someone who can do everything we want a midfielder to do.

“Mo has played as a defensive midfielder but he can also play further forward. Overall, we feel this window has been a great success.”

Besic became the 10th player to join the team this summer, with the 40-cap international joining Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka, Callum Robinson, Ravel Morrison, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Dean Henderson, and Oli McBurnie, as well as goalkeeper Michael Verrips, who also joined on deadline day from Mechelen in .

The 22-year-old Verrips is likely to be the back-up ‘keeper behind Henderson, who signed for a second year-long loan at the club from earlier in the summer.

Mark Duffy headed for the exit door in Yorkshire on Thursday, the midfielder signed for of the Championship, also on loan for the year.

Despite their additions Sheffield United are still odds-on favourites with many bookmakers to make an immediate return to the second tier of English football.

The club have had a decent pre-season, starting it off with a win over , though they were defeated in their next game by Burton Albion. They then beat Northampton, Chesterfield and Barnsley, before slipping to defeat against Stade .

They start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Bournemouth on August 10.