Another big name linked with Saudi move! Manchester City star Bernardo Silva receives lucrative offer from Middle East

Bernardo Silva has become the latest big name from Europe to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Bernardo joins list of players linked with Saudi league

Barca and PSG also possible suitors

Has a Man City contract until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Manchester City midfielder is regularly linked with moves away from the Etihad, with Paris Saint-Germain appearing to be likely suitors this summer, before this report from The Athletic that cites major Saudi interest in Silva.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are also mentioned as a possible destination for the 28-year-old, but it's claimed that talks have taken place with his agent Jorge Mendes and 'financial numbers have been discussed'. However, it expected that he will reject the chance to move to the Middle East.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He could join the likes of Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante and a number of other high-profile stars who have made the move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr towards the end of last year appears to have precipitated a mass exodus from Europe to the Gulf.

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? His City contract expires in June 2025, so there is no immediate pressure to leave, but the playmaker has turned down exits in the past few summers and 2023 could be the year.