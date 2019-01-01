Benitez: I want to win the Champions League again

The Newcastle boss has admitted a desire to compete for trophies once more, including raising Europe's top continental crown again

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has conceded he hopes to return to the and win another crown in the competition before he calls it a career.

Benitez is in the final months of his contract with the Premier League club, with his future still up in the air.

He’s previously said he’s waiting on Newcastle to see if he will come to an agreement on a new contract.

However, Benitez has now admitted he hopes for another chance to win silverware, specifically in Europe’s top club competition, which he won as boss in the 2004-05 season.

"I like to - and I want to - compete for trophies," Benitez said.

"The best trophy is the Champions League, so I would like to have the possibility in the next 11 years to win the Champions League."

Benitez has enjoyed a distinguished career with plenty of highs, guiding to a pair of titles and a UEFA Cup, Liverpool to the Champions League and , as well as silverware with , Milan and .

He’s also suffered through some disappointing lows, highlighted by a short half-season stint at the helm at .

And though he’s enjoyed a long managerial career, which began all the way back in 1993 with Madrid's B team, Benitez has no desires to call it a career any time soon, citing 71-year-old manager Roy Hodgson as inspiration.

"Yesterday I was talking with a friend - 11 years,” the 59-year-old Benitez said. “Eleven years as a manager, that's fine. You can see Roy Hodgson is still there.

"I like to manage teams, I like to coach players, so I'm happy with that. Always I say, we are forward thinking. My staff, they are young people and we are always thinking about how to improve things."

Benitez will be looking to ensure Newcastle’s survival this season with four games remaining in their campaign.

The club sit in 15th place on 38 points, seven points ahead of in 18th.