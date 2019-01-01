Benfica confirm €126m Atletico Madrid bid for Joao Felix

The Portuguese club have confirmed that the Spanish outfit have placed a massive big on the young striker, though it has yet to be agreed

have confirmed a €126 million (£113m/$143m) bid placed on star forward Joao Felix by .

The Spanish side are looking to rebuild after losing the likes of Antoine Griezmann this summer, and the 19-year-old, who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, is clearly part of the club's plan moving forward.

Benfica made clear in a statement that they were considering the offer, but that nothing had yet been accepted.

Atletico Madrid wish to pay it out in yearly installments rather than offering up the entire massive sum all at once.

The Spanish side have also offered more than the €120m buyout in an attempt to convince the Portuguese outfit to allow them to pay out the money over the course of time rather than up front.

The 19-year-old forward has impressed in his native , scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists in just 26 league appearances last season, drawing interest from around Europe.

were among the teams strongly linked to the youngster, though it seems now that Atletico will win the race for his signature, something that should delight Diego Simeone.

“Historically, Atletico buy young players to develop them here. Like what happened with [Jan] Oblak, [Jose] Gimenez, Lucas Hernandez when they came through from youth teams – or Griezmann,” Simeone told Fox Sports Argentina earlier this month.

“We want a talented guy who can absorb our ideas. Our technical staff is already working on some situations to help to develop players.”

Simeone is dealing with a changing of the guard at Atletico, with a generation of veterans, including Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran at the end of their contracts.

But the club have already moved to bring in midfielder Marcos Llorente and defender Felipe from , and the move for Felix would be another boost in the club's attempt to stay as a perennial contender in both and Europe.

Under Simeone's watch Atletico finished second in last season, ahead of city rivals Real and behind champions .

And while a substantial rebuild is needed, Simeone is confident he will be able to adjust to new talents such as Felix.

"If Joao Felix and others come with different characteristics than we had before, then we will have to play differently," he said.

“In training we will see where we are going ... It is clear that this year's challenge is one of the most complex since I arrived at the club.”