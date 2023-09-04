'He will never see the light of the day again' - Ben Foster tells Jadon Sancho exactly how Sir Alex Ferguson would've dealt with him at Man Utd after star's social media rant at boss Erik ten Hag

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster says Jadon Sancho would be banished from the squad under Sir Alex Ferguson after his social media tirade.

Sancho dropped from Man Utd squad

Claimed he is a "scapegoat"

Would never play again under Ferguson

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho took to social media to claim that he has been treated as a "scapegoat" after coach Erik ten Hag said that he had been left out of the squad because of his performance in training. According to Foster, such conduct would put an end to his chances of getting back into the team if legendary Red Devils coach Ferguson were still there.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If Alex Ferguson is manager at this moment in time of Manchester United, and Jadon Sancho does this, he will never see the light of day again for Man Utd," he said on The United Stand. "He'll never play for this club, he'll never be allowed in the training ground, you are done mate."

He added: "I understand when [former] players say they would do the same thing, that's fantastic, you are allowed to do that if you want to, but it's not going to help you. It's petulant, it's reactive, it's emotional, it's disrespectful, it just become a massive storm of news."

"Everyone wants to know; what's up with Sancho? What's up with Ten Hag? Has he lost the dressing room? What were Sancho's training sessions like this week? Sancho says he's applied himself very well in training, that's fantastic you should be applying yourself very well, that's the minimum."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho, who has made three appearances off the bench this season before being dropped for Sunday's 3-1 loss against Arsenal, may be sanctioned by United for his conduct.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are next in action on September 16 when they take on Brighton. It is not yet known if Sancho will be part of the team.