'Can't catch a break' - Ben Chilwell issues statement to Chelsea fans after learning hamstring injury could sideline him until 2024

Ben Chilwell issued a statement to Chelsea fans after suffering hamstring injury that could potentially sideline him until 2024.

Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury

Could be out for at least eight weeks

Defender issues statement to fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back might end up spending up to two months on the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup clash against Brighton last week as a tackle from Billy Gilmour sent him to the ground. Chilwell has now opened up on the recent injury revealing his frustrations after the latest setback.

"Can't catch a break. Believe me, I am more frustrated than you guys," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"All I can do now is help the team as best as I can from the sidelines until I can get back to giving everything for the club on the pitch again. Ups and downs but that's life. Just focused on getting this club back where it deserves to be. Thank you as always for the love, Chelsea fans," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilwell has a well-documented history of hamstring injuries, with a significant one occurring in the previous season that resulted in his absence from the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The most recent setback pertains to the same hamstring and medical scans revealed that the injury is actually worse than feared.

WHAT NEXT? Marc Cucurella might be used in the left-back position in the absence of Chilwell. However, Levi Colwill is also an option in the position ahead Chelsea's clash against Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.