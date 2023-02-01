Reason Bellingham has no interest in joining Chelsea revealed as he's left dismayed by Blues' wild spending

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has reportedly ruled out a summer move to Chelsea due to the club's "erratic" transfer strategy this term.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club presided over by Todd Boehly accounted for 37 per cent of the Premier League's spending in January, totalling more expenditure than all clubs in Europe's other top four leagues. While Chelsea's persistence secured a deadline day deal for World Cup star Enzo Fernandez, it may have lost them another much sought-after midfielder, after SportBILD reported that Bellingham's interest has now waned significantly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German outlet points specifically towards the Blues' "seemingly erratic purchasing policy" which has put off both the 19-year-old and his advisors, with Chelsea quoted as "no longer an option" for the England international. It is also reported that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are out of the race too, leaving Real Madrid and Liverpool the obvious frontrunners to land Bellingham's signature in the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That news is no real surprise, however, given the persistent links with Madrid along with Bellingham's inherent connection with many Liverpool players through Gareth Southgate's England setup. Having secured Fernandez, Chelsea aren't necessarily in need of Bellingham either, although with Jorginho gone and N'Golo Kante yet to sign a new deal, their attention will likely turn to West Ham's Declan Rice in the summer, who is thought to prefer a move to Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Wherever his next destination, the teenager will finish the 2022-23 campaign with Dortmund, where he has helped lift them into the Champions League places with a goal and assist in two Bundesliga matches since the winter break.