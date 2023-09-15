'Back home with my boys' - Jude Bellingham all smiles at Real Madrid training after match-winning England display against Scotland

Jude Bellingham has made a spectacular start to life in Spain after scoring five goals in four games, and he is back in training after the break.

Bellingham has unprecedented start

Scores for England against Scotland

Back in training with Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfielder has made an unprecedented start to life at Madrid and followed that up with the England national team after a heroic match-winning performance against Scotland in a 3-1 win. Bellingham is back in training after the international break and was pictured all smiles at training with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelian Tchouameni.

Instagram (@judebellingham)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham's start to his La Liga scoring record has only been bettered by the start of Radamel Falcao's Atletico Madrid career as the Colombian scored six goals in his first four games.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will next be involved during Real Madrid's clash against Real Sociedadon Sunday, September 17.