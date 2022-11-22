Bellingham admits he thought he'd missed as he revels in first England goal at World Cup

Jude Bellingham has admitted he thought he'd missed the goal when putting England ahead in their eventual 6-2 win over Iran at the World Cup.

Bellingham scored first England goal

Headed England into lead vs Iran

Admits he thought he'd missed

WHAT HAPPENED? Jude Bellingham headed home his first goal in England colours and the first of the Three Lions' 2022 World Cup campaign to open the scoring against Iran on Monday. But, in what was a fine day's work for the 19-year-old, he admitted after the match that he was convinced his header had missed the target.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to England Football after the victory, Bellingham explained: “I thought it had missed, as it took ages to loop into the goal but it was a brilliant ball from [Luke] Shaw and I just had to flick it away."He added, detailing what the 'proud moment' meant to him: “I’ve wanted to score more goals for Dortmund and England last year and to get in the right position but it’s a really good day for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has stepped up his efforts in front of goal this season, coming into Qatar having already bagged nine times in all competitions so far for Borussia Dortmund. He set the tone for a clinical England display which he valued the importance of: "Six goals in a World Cup game is really impressive, regardless of who you play against."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? England's young starlet will no doubt play a big part for the Three Lions once again on Friday when they take on the United States.