Belgium vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Belgium against Morocco in the United Kingdom, Unites States, Africa and India.

Belgium will hope to continue their winning run when they play Morocco in the FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

Roberto Martinez's men picked up a hard-fought win against Canada in their tournament opener despite being far from their best. An early penalty save by Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi's 44th-minute goal sealed the three points. Kevin De Bruyne and co. will likely need to shift up the gears against Morocco to secure their place in the knockouts.

Morocco, meanwhile, showed that they are a tough nut to crack against Croatia as they held the 2018 World Cup runners-up to a goalless draw. They are again expected to make Belgium fight to get the points and if they can hit them on the counter, it will be a historic night for Walid Regragui's men.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV and online in the United States, Africa, the United Kingdom and India.

Belgium vs Morocco : Date & kick-off time

Game: Belgium vs Morocco Date: November 27, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET/ 3:00 CAT / 6:30 pm IST Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar Streaming: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Belgium vs Morocco on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Fans in the U.S. can also watch the match on Peacock, the Fox Sports Network, and Telemundo.

In the United Kingdom (UK) the match will be broadcast on BBC One and live streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.

In India, the Sports - 18 network has acquired the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup.

Country TV Channel Live Stream U.S. Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. fuboTV, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Peacock, Fox Sports App. UK BBC One BBC iPLayer, BBC Sport Web. India Sports -18 1 SD/HD, MTV HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Belgium squad & team news

Romelu Lukaku is facing a race against time to get fit for this fixture. He was involved in training on Saturday and Martinez will have to make a late call on whether he should include the Inter striker in the starting XI. Otherwise, Batshuayi will continue to deputise.

Elsewhere, Thomas Meunier and Amadou Onana might be handed starts against Morocco.

Belgium predicted XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dendoncker; Meunier, Onana, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E. Hazard; Batshuayi

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Mignolet, Casteels Defenders Alderweireld, Theate, Faes, Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Debast. Midfielders Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco, Onana, Dendoncker, Vanaken, Ketelaere. Forwards E Hazard, Mertens, T Hazard, Trossard, Batshuayi, Openda, Doku.

Morocco squad and team news

Morocco have no injury concerns ahead of the game. It is likely that Regragui will field the same XI that took to the field against Croatia.

Noussair Mazraoui was stretchered off in the previous game but he is fit enough to start as it was a minor muscular injury.

Morocco predicted XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal