The Beckhams love Bellingham! Romeo Beckham copies Real Madrid star's celebration in viral Instagram post

The son of the former England star and Inter Miami owner paid homage to Jude Bellingham's now-famous celebration

Mimcked Bellingham's viral celebration

Completed permanent move to Brentford B in July

Bellingham called post 'best I've seen'

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has repeatedly broken the internet with his reaction after scoring for Real Madrid, the Englishman standing in front of fans and spreading his arms. It's a gesture that has been copied by many on social media, and Beckham is the latest to hop on the trend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham is a squad player for Brentford B, having completed a permanent deal to the London club from Inter Miami in early July.

WHAT NEXT? Beckham will next be in action for Brentford B in October, when they take on Burnley in Lancashire.