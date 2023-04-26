Bayern eye ambitious Victor Osimhen-Sadio Mane swap deal with Napoli after winger's punch-up with Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a Victor Osimhen-Sadio Mane swap deal proposal for Napoli after the winger's altercation with Leroy Sane.

Mane clashed with Sane after Man City defeat

Bayern trying to offload forward

Will propose a swap deal with Napoli's Osimhen

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern are looking to sign a striker this summer and have been linked with Napoli's in-form hitman Osimhen, who has 26 goals and five assists in 32 appearances this season. However, the Serie A giants' €150 million price tag is proving to be a major stumbling block for Bayern. According to Sky Sports, the Bavarians are considering a proposal of swapping Osimhen with Mane to entice Napoli into selling the Nigerian striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although negotiations are yet to start between Bayern and Napoli, it is believed that Mane's €22m annual salary is too high for the Serie A leaders. Bayern are also looking at other options, including Randal Kolo Muani, who has set the Bundesliga on fire with 13 goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. Bayern's honourary president, Uli Hoeness, is an admirer of the Frenchman and might push for his acquisition if Napoli refuse to reduce the fee for Osimhen.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After Mane's bust-up with teammate Sane following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, it has been reported that the club will “try everything” to sell the Senegalese in the summer transfer window. The forward was also fined “far beyond €300,000” following his altercation with Sane, which allegedly saw him punch his team-mate in the face, and was also dropped from Bayern’s squad for a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

WHAT NEXT? After getting ousted from the DFB Pokal and the Champions League in quick succession, Bayern still have it all to do to defend their Bundesliga title, with a crucial clash against Hertha up next on Sunday.