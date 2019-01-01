Bayern sack manager Kovac after Frankfurt humiliation
Comments()
Getty Images
Niko Kovac has been sacked as manager of Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions have confirmed.
The 48-year-old Croatian took over at the club from Jupp Heynckes in the summer of 2018 and won a league and cup double this year, but Bayern have struggled to hit their best form this season.
They were humiliated 5-1 by Kovac’s previous side, Eintracht Frankfurt, on Saturday, a result which proved the final straw for the club’s hierarchy. Bayern sit fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.
More to follow…