'You taught Bayern how to win' - Bundesliga champions pay tribute to late idol Gerd Muller

The legendary striker, who still holds the record for German top-flight goals, was given a moving send-off at Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich have held a moving tribute for club legend Gerd Muller, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 75.

Muller was known during his playing days for his prodigious scoring rate, which helped him set a series of records both in club and international football.

He played almost his entire club career for Bayern, during a golden age for Die Roten in the 1970s.

What was said?

Bayern paid their respects to their idol prior to Sunday's Bundesliga clash with Koln, their first since Muller's passing.

Speaking from the pitch before kick-off, president Herbert Hainer told fans: "Gerd was one of the greatest footballers at Bayern and one who made history in the German national team. Our thoughts are with his wife Uschi and all his relatives.

"Gerd Muller gave a lot of joy to football fans all over the world, and so we want to keep him in our hearts. Gerd Muller loved to score goals. We fans loved him for that. He had all the things that make up soccer. On and off the pitch.

"He was approachable to everyone, accessible, reliable, and people loved him for his calmness, his modesty, his down-to-earthness. Gerd Muller never made himself big, even though he was one of the very greatest in football history. He leaves us a grandiose and incomparable legacy."

Uli Hoeness, the club's honourary president, added: "Dear Gerd, you taught FC Bayern how to win. You were a role model and caretaker for everyone in this club. We will miss you very much and never forget you."

Der Bomber

Muller arrived at Bayern as a teenager from hometown club 1861 Nordlingen, and went on to become one of the greatest players ever to walk out at the Bavarian club.

Der Bomber hit 563 goals in 605 matches at Die Roten, with 365 of those coming in the Bundesliga - a record that still stands today.

He led Bayern to four Bundesliga titles and three consecutive European Cups between 1972 and 1974, while also firing West Germany to their second World Cup triumph in the 1974 edition.

Further reading