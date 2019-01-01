Bayern Munich win seventh consecutive Bundesliga title

The reigning champions have fended off a fierce challenge from Dortmund after securing a 5-1 victory over Niko Kovac's former club

have been crowned champions for the seventh time in a row after beating in the last game of the season.

Niko Kovac's team held a two-point lead at the top of the German top flight heading into matchday 34 and a superior goal difference to , meaning a draw would have been enough to seal the crown even if their nearest challengers won at .

But there was very little doubt Allianz Arena, as the reigning champions wasted little time in getting their advantage with Kingsley Coman scoring just four minutes into the contest.

There was a momentary worry as late in the first half a Serge Gnabry goal was ruled out after VAR review, while Frankfurt found an equaliser early in the second half through Sebastien Haller.

With Dortmund leading through Jadon Sancho, another Frankfurt goal without Bayern reply would have put the champions under threat.

But just three minutes after Haller's equaliser, David Alaba found the back of the net to restore the advantage and Bayern never looked back.

While Dortmund would add another through Marco Reus to go on to win 2-0, Renato Sanches made it 3-1 five minutes Alaba's finish to all but lock down the Bayern victory.

Bayern enjoyed a pair of sentimental sendoffs after, as Franck Ribery, in his last game with the club, scored the squad's fourth goal.

His long-time team-mate Arjen Robben, also in his final game for the Bundesliga giants, found the net for Bayern's fifth.

The pair have been on the squad for each of Bayern's seven straight titles.

It is the 28th time the Bavarian giants have lifted the title, having overcome a rough start to the season to get back on top of the division, dropping points in six of their first 12 games to drop nine points behind Dortmund.

They have lost just once in the German top-flight since December, however, and have been top of the table since they beat their rivals 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in early April.

Dortmund lingered just a point behind for another two weeks, but went on to suffer a 4-2 defeat at home to and then draw 2-2 with to drop further behind.

Bayern came close to putting an end to the title race last week, only to draw 0-0 with while Dortmund beat .

Kovac will have the opportunity to seal his debut as Bayern boss with a domestic double as his squad face RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25.

However, Goal and Spox understand that is unlikely to be enough to save his job.