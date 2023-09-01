Chaos at Bayern Munich! Bundesliga champions miss out on Joao Palhinha, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Trevoh Chalobah on nightmare deadline day

Bayern Munich started deadline day with three targets major targets, however, the Bundesliga champions have missed out on all three signings.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich had been reported to be interested in the services of Joao Palhinha, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Trevoh Chalobah heading into deadline day and were touted as the likeliest destination for all three. However, the Bavarians have failed to complete any of the three signings before the Bundesliga transfer window closed. Palhinha has been retained by Fulham, Bella-Kotchap has joined PSV on loan from Southampton and Chalobah is set to stay at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern had been looking to further strengthen their squad having lost the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mane, Marcel Sabitzer and Daley Blind over the summer, and despite the signing of Harry Kane, Kim Min-Jae and Raphael Gueirreiro, they may feel a little short-handed looking to win their 12th-straight Bundesliga title.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern Munich are next in action against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, September 2 at the Borussia-Park.