'They should have known!' - Bayern's deal with Jerome Boateng was always going to cause 'earthquake' among fans, says Didi Hamann

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern fans were unhappy that Boateng - who faces a re-trial of a court case relating to charges of grievous bodily harm to a former girlfriend - was training with his former club. On Friday Bayern announced that the World Cup winner would not be offered a contract, but Hamann slammed the club for their handling of the situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They bring Boateng into training, even though they should know what an earthquake it would cause among the fans," the former Liverpool midfielder told Sky. "They let him train with them and [then] said on Friday that [Dayot] Upamecano and Kim [Min-jae] are training again and [Matthijs] de Ligt isn't that far away either. They probably found a miracle ointment. Fan protests were planned and that's the only reason why he's not coming. They should have known beforehand that this topic would have a certain explosiveness with the fans and sponsors. Bayern are trying to some extent to play the public for a fool."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern were facing something of a defensive injury crisis, although Upamecano and De Ligt have now returned to the team. Boateng was found guilty and fined €1.6 million in October 2022, but the case is set to be retried due to procedural errors. The 35-year-old left Bayern for Lyon in 2021 but has been without a club since July.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOATENG? The defender will continue his search for a new club, although Bayern will allow him to use their facilities to maintain fitness.