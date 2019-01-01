Bayern Munich dismiss Muller January exit rumours

The forward has found his way back into the starting XI and the club are eager to hold on to him despite reports Manchester United want to sign him

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no chance of Thomas Muller leaving the club in January.

The 30-year-old forward has been given a limited role at the Allianz Arena this season. After starting four matches in a row on the bench, however, Muller has started the Bundesliga champions' last two games and played the full 90 minutes for the first time on Saturday as his side ran out 2-1 winners against Union Berlin.

Muller admitted this month that he is unhappy with his situation and suggested he could leave the club amid reports and want to sign him.

"If the coaching staff see me as a sub in the future, I will have to think about my situation," he said. "I'm too ambitious to not do that."

But Salihamidzic was quick to dismiss the speculation surrounding the German forward, suggesting they will not let any key players leave when the transfer window opens.

"That’s a story you want to write [Muller being sold]. We have two players out for months and you are trying to tell us to sell a player. There’s no reason for doing this," he told Sky Sport, pointing to the absence of defenders Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez.

Salihamidzic's comments reiterate the message Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who said two weeks ago that he "cannot imagine" Muller being sold any time soon.

"The relationship between Thomas and Bayern is totally intact and he will remain an important part of our club," he told Welt am Sonntag.

Article continues below

Instead of being pushed wide to accommodate Philippe Coutinho, they both started through the centre against Union Berlin and Salihamidzic believes the pair can work well together.

"Coutinho developed on the left side at , he can play in different positions. Of course he likes to play in the middle. Both [Muller and Coutinho] players are top players."

Goals from Benjamin Pavard and Robert Lewandowski helped the Bavarians claim all three points on Saturday, with Niko Kovac's men a point ahead of second-placed and two clear of Dortmund, who are third.