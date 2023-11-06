'He has our full support!' - Bayern Munich CEO stands by Thomas Tuchel after coach's explosive interview after Borussia Dortmund thrashing

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen backed Thomas Tuchel following the manager's explosive interview after their Der Klassker triumph on Saturday.

Bayern CEO backed Tuchel

Tuchel hit back at Matthaus and Hamann

Bayern thrashed Dortmund 4-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Dreesen extended his support towards the coach after he gave a fiery interview after their 4-0 win against Dortmund.

While speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel had hit back at German legends Lothar Matthaus and Didi Hamann after they criticised him for the club's unexpected defeat against third-division German club Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal last week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Kicker, Dreesen said: "I’m very surprised at the nature of the criticism in recent weeks. It's completely understandable that Thomas Tuchel won't let this happen, and he has our full support. It is absolutely understandable that criticism is being expressed after our cup exit.

Article continues below

"The coach doesn't lose alone, we lose together and we win together. FC Bayern had the best start to the Bundesliga in seven years and won every game in the Champions League. The fact that everything is reduced to the cup defeat and that victories are also spoken ill of is absolutely not okay."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite injuries to several key members of the squad, the Bavarian club have not lost a single game in the Bundesliga so far this season. With 26 points from 10 matches, they sit second on the league table, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

WHAT NEXT? The German giants will next take on Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.