Bayern Munich have reportedly opened talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Brentford keeper Raya seeking transfer exit

Bayern Munich open talks with Spaniard

Previously linked with Man United and Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? Goalkeeper David Raya is expected to leave Brentford after rejecting two contract offers this year. The 27-year-old, whose deal runs out in 2024, has been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United but now Sky Sports claims Bayern Munich have kicked off negotiations with the Bees stopper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brentford are understood to value the Spain international at £40 million ($51.4m) and he himself has said he is "ready to make the next step in his career" this summer. However, the London outfit are prepared to keep him, alongside new goalkeeper Mark Flekken and Thomas Strakosha, if their valuation is not met. Raya had been targeted by Spurs and United prior to them signing Guglielmo Vicario and Andre Onana respectively.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brentford manager Thomas Frank says Raya has been the "talk of the town" this summer and that he could leave the club, one that he has played 161 times for since signing from Blackburn in the summer of 2019.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Raya, who is reportedly top of Bayern's list of candidates to replace Yann Sommer in goal, will have to wait and see how the transfer window unfolds.