Trouble brewing? Bayern stars Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller unhappy with club's offer to Man City defender Kyle Walker

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is causing some animosity between the German giants' older stars.

Bayern hope to sign Walker

Offered two-year deal with extension option

Neuer & Muller upset at contract length

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Muller are unhappy with the club's attempts to sign Walker, according to Bild. The right-back has told City he wants to leave and that he wants to join the Bavarian side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bundesliga champions hope to land Walker, 33, on a two-year contract that includes an option for a third. That goes against the club's policy of refusing to hand long-term deals to players over the age of 30, much to the anger of Neuer and Muller.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neuer, 37, and 33-year-old Muller wanted long-term contracts, too, but the former only saw his deal extended until 2024 while Muller was tied to the club until 2025. Bayern risk upsetting a few of their players by pursuing Walker on a longer deal over their already established stars.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? The England international will hope to line up with the German side when they take on City in a pre-season friendly on July 26.