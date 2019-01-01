'Bayern look forward to Sane's arrival' - Lewandowski confident Man City winger will move

The winger has long been linked with a move to Niko Kovac's side as they look to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery

Robert Lewandowski says 's German players are very much looking forward to Leroy Sane linking up with the Bavarian outfit, but admits they will have to "wait and see" about the star's future.

Sane has been heavily linked with a move to the champions after failing to get regular game time at the Etihad last season, starting just 21 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola's side.

And Bayern are keen to reinforce their wide options this summer as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are set to depart.

Sane scored two goals in two qualifiers for earlier this month, and Lewandowski has revealed the 23-year-old's compatriots in Niko Kovac's squad are expecting his arrival.

"Bayern's German players are now very much looking forward to Sane's signing, but we have to wait and see what is going on," Lewandowski said.

Ribery and Robben have spent a combined 22 years at Bayern and will be difficult figures to replace.

"They are legends, of course their departure is sad. But Bayern will also sign more and better replacements. I believe that the winger Bayern will sign in the future will be as good as Robben and Ribery."

Bayern missed out on teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi last January and look unlikely to sign him this summer with a transfer ban looming over Stamford Bridge.

But Lewandowski insists they need to recruit to hold off , who finished two points back in second place last term.

"In order to have a good performance next season and to overcome Dortmund, I hope that Bayern can do something in the transfer market this summer."

Although they retained their status as German champions, Bayern had an underwhelming season in the , losing to eventual champions in the round of 16.

Article continues below

And no other Bundesliga club made it past that phase of the competition as and Dortmund similarly lost knock-out matches to Man City and respectively.

Lewandowski is unconcerned by their failures though: "The Bundesliga clubs' bad performances in the Champions League this season is just an accidental phenomenon. Premier League teams also did not perform well before. I think Bundesliga clubs will be doing much better next season."

The international was pleased with his personal domestic performances in 2018-19, however, after he ended the campaign as Bundesliga top scorer for the fourth time.



But he insists he is eyeing a Bayern legend's record: "Gerd Muller won Bundesliga top scorer seven times, I want to do better. But it is not a fair competition, I did not start my career in the Bundesliga like Gerd."