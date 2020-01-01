Bartomeu has 'no doubt' that Messi will finish his career at Barcelona

The Catalan boss is supremely confident the Argentine star won't be leaving the Camp Nou anytime soon

president Jose Maria Bartomeu has reiterated the likelihood that Lionel Messi will end his career at the club.

The 33-year-old is currently contracted until the end of next season with Barcelona holding talks with the attacker about an extension.

While there's been speculation suggesting Messi is unhappy with Bartomeu and the club's leadership, all signs point towards him remaining at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

Bartomeu confirming that initial talks between player and club are positive with the Barcelona president confident a renewal will be secured soon.

"We've spoken, we are speaking and we will continue to speak with Messi," Bartomeu told TV3 via Marca.

"He wants to finish his career here, we will definitely renew with him, I am in no doubt that he will stay here."

Messi has enjoyed a stellar season to date and became the first player in La Liga history to score 20 and assist 20 goals or more in the same season when he assisted Barcelona's winning goal against on Saturday.

Quique Setien admitted after that match that the Barcelona star needs a rest but the club couldn't afford to substitute him in the tight game with their titles hopes hanging by a thread.

In all competitions this season, Messi has scored 27 goals and contributed a further 25 assists as he once again proves just how invaluable he is at Camp Nou.

With Messi continuing to set records at the age of 33, Luis Garcia recently backed the Argentine star to continue playing until at least 2025.

"Why not? The way he is playing, adapting his style to the game is impressive," Garcia told La Liga.

"Every year he shows us something different but keeps up the same amount of goals, of assists. Even getting more every year!

"He's adapting, he doesn't spend so much time up front because he knows it's harder, so he drops a little more. He shows why he's so intelligent. He adapts his game to what the team needs in every game.

"I could see him playing in 2025, easily!"