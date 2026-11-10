Bart Verbruggen targeted by Liverpool alongside Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki as Reds plan for life beyond Alisson Becker

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Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as a primary transfer target while Anfield chiefs prepare for the eventual departure of long-serving number one Alisson Becker. Alongside the 24-year-old Netherlands international, the Merseyside club are also monitoring Aston Villa shot-stopper Zion Suzuki as a potential successor.

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Reds assess long-term goalkeeping options

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are actively scouting long-term replacements between the posts with Alisson's current Anfield contract set to expire in 2027. While Japan international Suzuki was revealed as another candidate last week, prising last summer's recruit away from Villa Park will prove challenging given his deal runs until 2031. Consequently, Verbruggen is viewed by recruitment chiefs as an ideal option to provide lasting stability and top-level quality on Merseyside.

Dutch keeper addresses future speculation

Contracted at the Amex Stadium until 2028, Verbruggen has established himself as a key performer under head coach Fabian Hurzeler this season, recording the joint-highest number of Premier League clean sheets to help fire the Seagulls into second place in the table.

Despite growing transfer links across Europe's top five divisions, the Dutchman recently stressed that he remains settled on the south coast while refusing to rule out a future move: "I don't know what will happen in the future. No one knows. All I know is that, at the moment, I'm very happy in Brighton."

European heavyweights rival Anfield interest

Should Liverpool formalise their pursuit, the report states they will face stiff competition from Real Madrid, who are evaluating the Brighton star as a potential successor to Thibaut Courtois. Insiders close to the matter indicate that Verbruggen would struggle to turn down a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu if a concrete approach materialises, viewing it as a once-in-a-career opportunity.

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Furthermore, Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United remain long-standing admirers of the 24-year-old, while German giants Bayern Munich are still tracking his development after making previous enquiries.

Summer window provides realistic timeline

With two years left on Verbruggen's deal and Brighton sitting second in the standings after a superb start to the campaign, the south coast outfit hold a strong negotiating position and will reject any mid-season approaches in January. Instead, any potential transfer is expected to wait until the summer of 2027, when club hierarchy would still command a hefty fee. Until then, the shot-stopper will focus on maintaining the Seagulls' surprise push near the Premier League summit.