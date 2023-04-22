Barcelona boss Xavi insists he'll keep complaining about sunshine 'no matter how many memes he gets' as he continues bizarre tirade about Getafe pitch

Barcelona coach Xavi says he will not stop complaining about dry pitches in La Liga regardless of how many people ridicule him for his comments.

Xavi blamed pitch and sun for Getafe draw

Coach has been ridiculed for complaints

Says he will keep talking about issue

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi complained about the grass and kick-off time as his side were held to a goalless draw at Getafe last week. The coach said the pitch was too dry and said the Barca players are not used to playing during the day when the sun is out. Football fans and pundits have made fun of Xavi in the wake of his complaints, but he insists he will keep raising the issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am criticized for everything. Nothing bothers me. No matter how many memes they make me, the sun bothers me," he said at a press conference. "The dry field does not benefit us. The question is for Quique [Sanchez Flores, Getafe coach], why didn't he water the field?

"I'm not going to stop until there is a standard for the surface. In all sports there is. In golf, if the grass is high, it is cut. If Lebron has a wet court, it gets dried. If it rains in tennis, it stops. And we can play in puddles... I'm not going to shut up... It's not a matter of results. I also say it when I win. We're going to take care of this. If we want a show, we're going to take care of it. If we play with the sun, the grass dries up. I'm not going to stop."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw at Getafe and Real Madrid's win at Cadiz last week saw Barca's lead at the top of La Liga cut to nine points with nine games still to play.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barca will take on Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday in another mid-afternoon clash for the Blaugrana.