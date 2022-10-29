Valencia vs Barcelona : Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona will look to close the gap on perennial rivals Real Madrid when they travel to Estadio Mestalla to take on ninth-placed Valencia.

Barcelona travels to Valencia aiming to bounce back to winning ways after a disappointing early exit from the Champions League.

The Blaugrana were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek as they were brushed aside with aplomb by European rivals Bayern Munich, Xavi's men now turn their attention to domestic matters, where they are in a title-race, only three points behind Real Madrid.

Valencia, meanwhile, are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings. Their performances have been impressive this term, and they should probably have accumulated more points, but their inability to see out games and susceptible on transitions have cost them dearly.

They enter this game off the back of their worst result of the campaign, a 2-1 home loss against Mallorca, and will be looking to bounce back here.

This clash has the making to be an entertaining encounter to round off Saturday's La Liga action. Valencia are not hesitant to play a free-flowing, tenacious brand of football under Gennaro Gattuso, even if it costs them points along the way.

And they may well play their hearts out in front of a sellout Mestalla crowd backing them, making it a very tricky away fixture for Xavi Hernandez's troops.

Valencia vs Barcelona Predicted lineups

Valencia (4-3-3): Mamardashvili; Correia, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya; Musah, Almeida, Foulquier; Lino, Cavani, Kluivert

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Valencia vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

After taking on Valencia, the Catalans visit Doosan Arena to face minnows Viktoria Plzen to round off their Champions League group stage campaign. They will then resume domestic action as they welcome 13th-placed Almeria to Camp Nou in La Liga.









