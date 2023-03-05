Barcelona vs Valencia: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Barcelona bounce back from previous defeat in La Liga?

Xavi's men are up against Valencia in order to regain momentum and consolidate their position at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona come into this fixture on the back of a big win over archrivals, Real Madrid, in the Copa del Rey. The narrow win sees them in an advantageous position in the semifinal stage of the competition. Before this game however, Barcelona had a slipup in the league, suffering a shock defeat away to relegation threatened Almeria on the back of a Europa League exit to Manchester United. The Blaugranas boast of a good record against their opposition for today, having not lost any of their last six home games against them, while winning the previous four league meetings as well.

Valencia seemed to have turned the tide in La Liga, recording a win in their previous game against Real Sociedad after a series of five straight defeats. Their poor form and issues with the ownership side of things have put Valencia into a precarious position in La Liga. They are currently sat in 19th position with 23 points from 23 games and a goal difference of exactly zero.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia probable line-ups

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Araujo, Alonso; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Torres, Gavi

Valencia XI (4-3-3): Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhby, Gabriel, Lato; Musah, Guillamon, Almeida; Castillejo, Duro, Lino

FC Barcelona vs Valencia LIVE updates

FC Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

FC Barcelona are set to face against former Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Club next weekend. They will then come up against a pivotal clash against Los Blancos on 20th of March in the league which will prove decisive in the title run in.