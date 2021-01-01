Barcelona vs Manta: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

The top flight kicks off in Ecuador with the champions opening their defence of the title on the road

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Manta vs Barcelona

Manta are newcomers to Serie A for the coming term.

The club ended five long years in the second tier with promotion during the Covid-interrupted 2020 season, clinching second place behind 9 de Octubre to go up.

Their priority this season will be to consolidate that place among Ecuador's elite, but they face a baptism of fire against the reigning champions.

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

Manta vs Barcelona is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

You can watch all of the 2021 Serie A season live on Fanatiz .

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 20 4pm/7pm Manta vs Barcelona Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 20 1:30pm/4:30pm Guayaquil City vs Macara Fanatiz February 21 11am/2pm Orense vs Independiente del Valle Fanatiz February 21 12:30pm/3:30pm Tecnico Universitario vs Delfin Fanatiz February 21 3pm/6pm Emelec vs Deportivo Cuenca Fanatiz

Watch Serie A live on Fanatiz.