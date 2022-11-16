Barcelona star Lewandowski hit with three-match ban after red card vs Osasuna

Robert Lewandowski has been given a three-match ban after being sent off for Barcelona during their win over Osasuna in La Liga.

Lewandowski punished by RFEF

Will miss next three games

Pique, retired, also banned

WHAT HAPPENED? Tensions boiled over in Barcelona's eventual 2-1 victory away to Osasuna last week, with Lewandowski given a red card after 30 minutes and Gerard Pique - who was on the bench for his final appearance before retirement - also being sent off for badgering officials on the cusp of half-time. Lewandowski has been given a three-match ban, while Pique has received an even bigger four-match ban, despite the fact he has now departed Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) state that Lewandowski's two yellow cards constitute a one-game suspension, while the extra two games come as a result of his attitude towards officials, as he appeared to make a gesture towards them.

Pique, meanwhile, was punished for ''insults, verbal offenses and insulting attitudes'', according to article 99.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski appeared to make a gesture with his thumb as he was dismissed, which he later stated was towards Barca manager Xavi. However, the RFEF has ruled that this gesture was instead aimed at officials. Pique was seen hounding the referee at half-time and followed him away from the field to question his decisions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PIQUE AND LEWANDOWSKI? For Pique, the ban won't be of any concern as he enjoys the first few weeks of retirement. It's a different story for Poland international Lewandowski, though, who will now miss games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis upon his return from the World Cup.