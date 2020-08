Barcelona sack manager Setien after Champions League humiliation

The Catalans have parted ways with their manager after their inglorious exit from Europe at the hands of Bayern Munich at the weekend

have sacked manager Quique Setien after a trophy-less campaign that culminated in European humiliation.

The Catalans were beaten to the Liga title by arch-rivals , while they were annihilated 8-2 by in their elimination from the quarter-finals.

More to come...