Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski on wave of Saudi Arabia transfers: I see what's happening, but it's not for me

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana star has seen former opposite number Karim Benzema refuse a one-year contract extension with rivals Real Madrid in favour of a switch to the Middle East, with Chelsea's World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kante joining his compatriot at Al-Ittihad. It is a transfer trend dating back to Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr back in December 2022 - something which the Portuguese claims to have started - but Lewandowski has made it clear he will be taking no part in such a switch.
WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about recent interest from Saudi Arabia, the Poland international told Sport Interia (via Mundo Deportivo): "There is no issue. So I don't think about it, because why should I think about it if there is no issue? Especially because my contract [with Barca] still runs for a while. I see what is happening [in Saudi Arabia] but it doesn't worry me, because I have other priorities at the moment."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, Lewandowski still has three years left on his current deal, as the 34-year-old is eager to add to the La Liga and Supercopa double enjoyed during his first season in Catalunya. Other players clearly don't share such a sentiment, however, with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Roberto Firmino linked with a switch to the Gulf state. As many as four Pro League clubs are thought to be interested in Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The experienced striker is currently on international duty with Poland, as he prepares his side to take on Germany in a friendly on June 16, before their European qualifier against Moldova four days later.