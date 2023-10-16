Barcelona duo Pedri and Robert Lewandowski set to be fit for upcoming El Clasico clash against Real Madrid

Barcelona stars Pedri and Robert Lewandowski are likely to be available for selection for the upcoming El Clasico on October 28.

Pedri, Lewandowski set to be available for El Clasico

De Jong and Kounde ruled out

Raphinha might recover in time

WHAT HAPPENED? Pedri suffered a thigh injury in late August during training while Robert Lewandowski injured his left ankle during the club's Champions League clash against FC Porto earlier this month. The Athletic claims that the veteran striker is set to recover soon as it is not a muscle injury while Pedri is nearing a return after missing the last 10 matches for the Catalan giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the two stars' return before the all-important El Clasico on October 28 is welcoming news for Xavi's side, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and defender Jules Kounde are ruled out of action. Raphinha is also on his way to recovery and might make the matchday squad for the clash against Los Blancos.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will be next seen in action in La Liga on October 22 against Athletic Club.