Julian Araujo is finally joining Barcelona! LA Galaxy star set to complete €4m transfer after deadline day drama

Julian Araujo is set to finally complete his move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona on a reported deal that runs until 2026.

Araujo missed out on January move

Defender will stay travel

Due to fly to Barcelona this week

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona missed out on a move for Araujo in the January transfer window after filing the paperwork 18 seconds too late on deadline day. Director of football Mateu Alemany subsequently confirmed the club were looking for a solution and appears to have come up with one. Araujo is due to travel to Barcelona on Thursday and will complete a €4 million transfer from LA Galaxy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Araujo won't be able to play for Barcelona this season and will start off with the reserve team, which is currently coached by Rafa Marquez. The Mexican has told Relevo that he could be part of the first-team set-up next season.

"I'm delighted that he's coming. They've already been watching him since before I arrived. Now the situation has arisen and I'm delighted," he said. "He's going to be with me for a while and then move on to the first team. Let him do a bit adjusting and I hope he has a nice career here."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona lack a specialised right-back and have used Jules Kounde in the position this season. Araujo, therefore, has a chance to make the spot his own next season if he can impress Xavi and force his way into the first-team reckoning.

WHAT NEXT? Araujo could arrive in time to see his new club take on Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off tie at Camp Nou on Thursday.