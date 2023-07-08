Barcelona look set to see off a host of rivals to clinch the signing of Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque.

WHAT HAPPENED? Relevo report that the Catalan giants and Athletico Paranaense have agreed a fee of €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old forward. Barca have sent contracts to the player and hope that the deal will be officially concluded soon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal, which has been weeks in the making, would come as somewhat a of a coup for Barcelona. Sporting director Deco is credited with helping see off competition from the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to secure the player. Barca were initially planning to incorporate the youngster into the squad in the summer of 2024, but are examining the possibility of adding him immediately if salary limits allow.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? If confirmed, the deal will come as a relief to Barca fans after losing out to bitter rivals Real Madrid for the signature of another 18-year-old in Arda Guler. Barca begin pre-season preparations as they head on tour to the United States.