Barcelona confident of signing Chelsea star Azpilicueta on free transfer

Barcelona are confident of signing Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer this summer, GOAL understands.

Azpilicueta, 32, has been an established first-teamer for the Blues ever since he first moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012.

However he is at odds with the club over renewing his contract, giving Barca an opportunity to add him to their squad.

Top target

Keen to add quality and experience to their backline, Barcelona have made Azpilicueta a top target for the summer transfer window.

Coach Xavi is fighting hard to complete the deal, which would go through when his deal expires in June.

Chelsea hope to count on his services for 2022-23 and talks have taken place over a possible renewal.

For now though the two parties are yet to strike an agreement, with no new talks having been held between player and club since the beginning of January.

The Blues are only willing to offer him a one-year extension with the option for a further season because of the Spain international's age, less than would be on the table with Barca.

The bigger picture

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2012 and has become a firm favourite at Stamford Bridge, racking up more than 400 appearances in his nine and a half years at the club.

During that time he has helped the Londoners to a host of trophies, including two Premier League titles and last year's Champions League.

Should he choose to leave, the Blues may face an extensive rebuilding task at the back over the summer.

Andrea Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are also out of contract and could leave, with both players yet to commit their future to the club.

