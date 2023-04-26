Barcelona star Alexia Putellas set for long-awaited return from an ACL injury in Women's Champions League clash with Chelsea

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas could make her highly anticipated return from injury in Thursday's Champions League clash with Chelsea at Camp Nou.

Barca face Chelsea at Camp Nou on Thursday

Putellas in squad for crucial UWCL match

Midfielder suffered ACL injury last July

WHAT HAPPENED? The two-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't played since last July, having suffered an ACL injury on the eve of the 2022 Women's Euros. She has been back in training with the Barca team for the last few weeks, though, and could finally return to the pitch in the UWCL semi-final second leg this week having been included in the Catalans' squad for the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We will not take any risks with Alexia," said Barca head coach Jonatan Giraldez in his pre-match press conference. "The priority tomorrow is to qualify for the final. As a coach I will not take any risk if she is not 100 per cent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca only need to avoid defeat in the second leg to qualify for their fourth UWCL final in five years, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge last week. Should Putellas feature in the crucial match, it would mark 300 days since her last appearance for club or country.

WHAT NEXT? Kick-off at Camp Nou will be at 5:45pm BST, with the winners of the tie to face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the final in June.