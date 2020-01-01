Balotelli scores four minutes into debut for Serie B side Monza

The veteran striker scored early in his new club's 3-0 win over Salernitana on Wednesday

Mario Balotelli made a flying start to life in Serie B with a debut strike after just four minutes for Monza against Salernitana.

Former and forward Balotelli signed for Monza - owned by ex-Rossoneri chief Silvio Berlusconi - earlier this month on a contract until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old made his second-tier bow on Wednesday, lining up alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng - another former Milan man - from the start at home to the league leaders.

Balotelli needed just three minutes and 53 seconds to get on the scoresheet, as he turned in Carlos Augusto's cross with the first shot of the match and his first touch for his new team.

Monza would go on to add two more goals as they won the match 3-0 at the Brianteo Stadium.

Balotelli has played in the top-flight in , and but only in , with Nice in 2016, had he previously netted on his debut in a new league.

After Balotelli made the move to Monza, his agent Mino Raiola said that the veteran forward could be a major factor as the club aim to reach the top flight for the first time in their history.

Raiola highlighted the influence of former AC Milan chairman Adriano Galliani, who is now at the helm at Monza.

"[Balotelli] can be fundamental for Monza," Raiola said, speaking at this year's Golden Boy awards. "His potential is undisputed but he is behind in his preparations and we will do everything we can to get him in top condition.

"Having Balotelli sends out a signal that Monza do not want to play in Serie B for long. Galliani is a person I respect very much. Our friendship goes back to his time with Milan."

Wednesday's win was a major step forward in Monza's quest to secure football for the 2021-22 season. The club are now up to third in the Serie B table, moving to within two points of league leaders Salernitana.

Balotelli will hope to continue his strong start to life with Monza when his club take on Lecce in another league match on Monday.