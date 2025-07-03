Ballon d’or winner Roberto Baggio visits New York City as Serie A ambassador to community programs

The Serie A icon visited New York City this week as a Lega Serie A Ambassador, connecting with fans and community organizations during a two-day trip

WHAT HAPPENED

Roberto Baggio made his return to the United States nearly three decades after leading Italy to the 1994 World Cup final, this time as an official ambassador for Lega Serie A. The Italian football legend began his New York visit at a rooftop reception hosted at Lega Serie A USA's Manhattan offices. The following day, Baggio traveled to the Bronx for a community event organized through Serie A's 'Calcio in the Community' initiative. He spent time with young players from Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit that leverages soccer for social change in underserved communities.

“Having Roberto Baggio join us in the Bronx was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the kids in our community,” Lawrence Cann, Founder and CEO of Street Soccer USA told Serie A. “To see a global legend not just show up, but truly engage - that’s what Street Soccer USA is all about: connection, opportunity, and the belief that every young person deserves a shot, on and off the field. We’re proud to work with Serie A USA to create moments like this.”

WHAT ROBERTO BAGGIO SAID

“It was truly special to feel the passion for calcio here in New York,” Baggio told Serie A. “To return to the U.S. after so many years and see how much love there is for Italian football is quite moving. I want to thank Lega Serie A for bringing me here and for the important work they’re doing to grow the game and reconnect fans abroad with our footballing culture.”

He added, “Watching these kids play with joy and freedom reminded me of why I fell in love with the game in the first place,” Baggio added. “Street Soccer USA is clearly doing incredible work, and I’m honored to be part of this experience. Initiatives like this, supported by Lega Serie A, show how soccer can truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

This high-profile ambassadorial visit reflects Serie A's strategic commitment to building its brand in North America, where competition for soccer viewers and fans continues intensifying among global leagues. Baggio's involvement specifically bridges generations, connecting modern Serie A with its storied past that resonates with established fans while introducing the league's heritage to younger audiences.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Lega Serie A will continue expanding its North American presence through its recently established U.S. office, with additional ambassador visits and community initiatives planned throughout the year.