Ballon d'Or 2026 voting breakdown: Harry Kane edges out Kylian Mbappe in incredibly tight race as full scores revealed

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Harry Kane has officially ended England's long wait for a Ballon d'Or winner, but the full voting breakdown reveals just how close the Bayern Munich striker came to missing out. The former Tottenham talisman secured the prestigious Golden Ball in London, edging out his nearest rival, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, in a nail-biting finish.

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A historic and narrow triumph

Kane secured the Ballon d'Or by a razor-thin margin of just 28 points. The Bayern Munich striker claimed the coveted award for the first time on Monday, becoming the first English male player to win the prize since Michael Owen in 2001. The glitzy ceremony took place in Kane’s hometown of London, capping off a remarkable year for the Three Lions captain.

The final tally highlights a fiercely competitive three-way race. Kane amassed 1,055 points, narrowly defeating Mbappe, who finished a close second with 1,027 points. Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal took third place, trailing significantly with 881 points despite a World Cup-winning campaign with Spain.

A tense race to the finish line

The polling process was filled with behind-the-scenes drama. France Football editor Vincent Garcia confirmed that the voting window was volatile, with the lead changing hands as the deadline approached.

"I was watching the results in real time during the month of the vote," Garcia revealed. "Kylian Mbappe led the race for a long time, but Harry Kane came back into contention, and in the end, it was decided by a very, very small number of points."

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Following his landmark victory, Kane acknowledged the stiff competition he faced. "Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was really tough this year," he said during his acceptance speech. "Congratulations to all the winners, all the nominees tonight – an impressive showing of what determination and hard work can really achieve, so well done."

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A year of contrasting fortunes

Mbappe’s second-place finish marks his highest-ever Ballon d'Or ranking, surpassing his third-place standing in 2018. The Real Madrid forward dominated scoring charts across La Liga, the Champions League, and the World Cup, yet remains without the Golden Ball. His lack of major club silverware last season likely proved decisive in the final vote.

Conversely, Kane’s transition to Germany has been a resounding success. The striker spearheaded Bayern Munich to a domestic league and cup double, cementing their dominance in the Bundesliga. Furthermore, Kane enjoyed crucial head-to-head victories over Mbappe on the biggest stages, notably defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League to reach the semi-finals, and helping England overcome France in the World Cup third-place play-off.

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Full 2026 Ballon d'Or voting breakdown

Here are the official top 10 rankings and points totals from the 2026 Ballon d'Or:

Harry Kane – 1,055 points Kylian Mbappe – 1,027 points Lamine Yamal – 881 points Rodri – 726 points Lionel Messi – 612 points Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 541 points Ousmane Dembele – 418 points Erling Haaland – 378 points Michael Olise – 296 points Fabian Ruiz – 201 points

Focus shifting back to club pursuits

With the individual accolades settled, both Kane and Mbappe will now refocus on their club campaigns. Kane will aim to maintain Bayern Munich's formidable domestic form while spearheading their charge for European glory.

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Meanwhile, Mbappe faces the challenge of propelling Real Madrid back to the summit of Spanish and European football. The Frenchman will undoubtedly use this narrow Ballon d'Or defeat as motivation to deliver an even more clinical season at the Bernabeu.