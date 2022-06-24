'Bale would hold Arsenal back' - Wilshere says ex-Real Madrid star not fit to play for Gunners

The Wales star is available for free but the former England international insists he would not be a good fit

Arsenal have been warned against signing Gareth Bale this summer, as ex-midfielder Jack Wilshere believes he would hinder the Gunners.

Bale is available on a free transfer this summer after the end of his contract at Real Madrid.

He has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with a return to Tottenham touted as a potential destination.

What did Wilshere say about Bale?

Former Arsenal star Wilshere was asked if the 32-year-old would be a good addition to Mikel Arteta's team, but he believes the Wales star is not good enough at this point in his career.

"I look at the players who would be playing in that position and they're young players who have arguably been Arsenal's best players over the last few years," Wilshere told talkSPORT.

"So one, I don't think he gets a game. And if he does, I think he'd be holding one of those players back."

Where will Bale go this summer?

Bale has been linked with a return to Spurs, the club he left to join Madrid in 2013.

He returned to the north London team in 2020 on a loan deal before seeing out the final year of his contract at Madrid last season.

As well as Spurs, Bale has been linked with a return to Southampton, where his professional career began.

Meanwhile, Welsh club Cardiff have also been cited as one of the clubs eager to snap up the winger, who will play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

