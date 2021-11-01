Bale in line for 100th Wales cap after call up for World Cup qualifiers

Gareth Bale is in line to earn his 100th cap for Wales after being recalled to the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

Robert Page's team will face Belarus and Belgium this month in their final matches of the qualifying round.

Bale, who has made 99 appearances for his country, has played only three times for Real Madrid this season, having been kept out of action with a knee injury since early September.

What has been said?

Page says the 32-year-old's recovery has gone well and expects him to reach a century of caps this month.

"Gareth is in a good place. He’s exactly where we and the medical team thought he should be,” Page told BBC Sport Wales. "I spoke to him on Saturday and he’s raring to go. He’s back on the grass and doing absolutely everything possible to get himself 100 per cent fit.

"He’s not in full-time training yet, but we’ve got another week and where we want him to be. If we have to adhere to a plan they want to put in place we’d be prepared to do it because we want Gareth as part of the squad.

"He’s got a good relationship with the manager and medical team there, and so have we. Conversations are to be had and it’s about trusting each other.”

The coach does not expect Madrid to stand in the way of the winger joining up with the national team.

"If he declares himself fit I can’t see why they wouldn’t. They’ve been very supportive," he added.

"If there are any issues I think it will come from maybe Gareth pushing himself too hard and having a slight knock back, but he’s far too experienced to do something like that. I don’t think Gareth not playing will have an impact on my team selection for the Belarus game.

"He’s a fit lad who doesn’t half look after himself really well. I know it’s not the same as playing games, but when you’ve got someone like Gareth Bale coming back into the squad he’ll be considered to start games."

Can Wales qualify for the World Cup?

Wales are currently third in Group E and can still book a place in the 2022 finals in Qatar. They are level on points with Czech Republic, who occupy the play-off place, and five adrift of first-place Belgium.

Wales will face Belarus at home on November 13 before finishing off the campaign by hosting Belgium on November 16.

