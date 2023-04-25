'Bald sh*t, I'll eat your heart!' - Luciano Spalletti viciously insulted by Juventus assistant coach Marco Landucci after Napoli's win at the Allianz Stadium

Juventus assistant coach Marco Landucci reportedly insulted Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti after their recent meeting, saying: “I’ll eat your heart.”

Serie A leaders claimed three points in Turin

Dramatic stoppage-time goal settled tie

Tempers boiled over in the tunnel afterwards

WHAT HAPPENED? The current leaders of Serie A, who are closing in on a first title triumph since the days of Diego Maradona, earned a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Bianconeri on Sunday courtesy of a 93rd-minute strike from Giacomo Raspadori. Juve did not take kindly to coming unstuck on home soil, with tempers boiling over in the tunnel afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: According to La Stampa, Landucci was heard yelling at Napoli manager Spalletti: “Bald sh*t, I’ll eat your heart.”

It is reported that the two men found themselves “about one metre apart” and that the incident in question would have been “entirely detected in a clear and unequivocal manner by federal inspectors”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Officials charged with the task of keeping an eye on events in Italian top-flight fixtures before reporting back to the FIGC are preparing to file their reports, with it possible that action will be taken against those involved in an unsightly skirmish.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli will not be overly concerned at what happens to Juve – who are already contesting a 15-point deduction handed out to them this season – with Spalletti’s side 17 points clear at the top of the table and ready to spark wild title-winning celebrations.