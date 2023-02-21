Manchester United have been advised to steer clear of Mason Mount this summer, but Louis Saha says they should move for Marcus Thuram.

Blues star yet to agree new deal

France international approaching free agency

Red Devils identifying summer targets

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are already in the process of piecing together plans for the next transfer window, with the Premier League giants eager to ensure that they are in the market for the best talent available. Attacking and creative reinforcements are expected to figure prominently on Erik ten Hag’s wish list, with it suggested that interest could be shown in England international Mount if he fails to agree a new contract at Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United striker Saha is not convinced that the 24-year-old playmaker would be the right option, telling Lord Ping: “Mason Mount can fit in at any team, but I don’t think he’s had a great year at Chelsea and I’m not sure why he’d be linked more than he was before seeing as he was on fire last year. I don’t think he should move to United as he hasn’t been playing well. I think these rumours are coming from agents and I’m not going to blame the media, but moving for Mount is not the right call at the moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While urging the Red Devils to avoid Mount, Saha believes that France international Thuram – who is approaching free agency at the end of his Borussia Monchengladbach contract – would be a shrewd addition. He added on a fellow countryman: “Marcus Thuram is a terrific lad and a terrific player. Lots of energy, confidence, doesn’t think twice. He’s a dedicated player and the type of player that gives you guarantees with goals and assists. It’s not just because he’s a French lad, I really like the mentality of the player and he had a little issue last year but bounced back brilliantly to get into the World Cup. This guy is skilful and aware tactically, he’d be a great player for United.”

WHAT NEXT? Thuram, the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian, has registered 14 goals and four assists for Gladbach this season while Mount only has three goals and as many assists to his name through 31 appearances at Chelsea.