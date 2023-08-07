WATCH: Lauren James goes from hero to villain as England star is sent off for 'Beckham-esque' stamp during Women's World Cup last-16 clash with Nigeria

England lost Lauren James to a red card in their last 16 clash against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup after a reckless stamp.

England taking on Nigeria in last 16

James sent off late on

Shades of David Beckham in 1998

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses' World Cup hopes suffered a blow in the last 16 when James was sent off late in the game. The tie was level at 0-0 when James saw red for a reckless stamp on Michelle Alozie. The Chelsea star was initially booked for the challenge but the referee upgraded to a red card following a VAR check.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The challenge brought back memories of Beckham being sent off for England against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, as noted by former Three Lions' striker and TV pundit Gary Lineker. "The Lionesses down to 10 as Lauren James has a Beckhamesque moment of madness," he wrote on social media.

England made it to the end of the 90 minutes with the scores still level but will have to play extra-time with just 10 players. James had been enjoying a fine World Cup until that point. The 21-year-old scored twice in the 6-1 victory over China and netted the only goal of the game against Denmark.

WHAT'S NEXT? The winners of the tie will progress to a quarter-final against Colombia or Jamaica.