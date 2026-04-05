Atlético uses old footage to prove they were wronged by Barcelona

Atlético Madrid sparked a storm of controversy on social media following their match against Barcelona on Saturday in the 30th round of La Liga.

This came after Atlético lost to Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with a last-gasp goal scored by Robert Lewandowski, a victory that cemented the Catalan side’s lead at the top of La Liga, amidst strong protests from the Rojiblancos over the failure to send off Barça player Gerard Martín.

Atlético Madrid posted an angry tweet on their X account featuring a photo of Gerard Martín’s challenge and a video of a similar incident from the Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano match.





The Rojiblancos’ account asked in the tweet: “But hasn’t this already been reviewed?”, accompanied by emojis expressing confusion and surprise, whilst tagging the official account of the Technical Committee of Referees, in a reference to the fact that the latter had previously issued its ruling on a similar incident.

The tweet included a comparison between the challenge made by Gerard Martín against Tiago Almada, and another incident that occurred in the 25th round during the match between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, where Valentín Gómez was not sent off at the time despite stepping on his opponent’s foot, although the Technical Committee of Referees later clarified during the ‘review period’ that the Betis player deserved a red card.



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