Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Real Valladolid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Rojiblancos are unbeaten in their last 12 games against Real Valladolid in La Liga, their longest run without losing against them in the competition.

Barring their loss to league leaders Barcelona, they remain unbeaten after the World Cup break across all competitions. They are fourth in the league table with 28 points from 17 matches and another win will help them bridge the seven-point gap to Real Sociedad, who are in the third spot.

Meanwhile, Valladolid have lost their last four La Liga games without scoring in any of them, and face an uphill battle against Diego Simeone's men, who have turned around their fortunes. They are just above the relegation zone in the 17th spot and are desperate for points to get some breathing space at the bottom half of the table.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Date: January 21, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30 pm GMT / 12.30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Extra and can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Extra Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV U.S. ESPN Deportes ESPN+ India Sports 18 SD/ HD Jio Cinema

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Atletico should have Stefan Savic back in the fold but Jose Gimenez and Yannick Carrasco are doubtful with injuries. Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon is banned following his red card against Almeria.

Memphis Depay has joined from Barcelona but it remains to be seen whether he gets to feature on Saturday.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Correa; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Molina, Gimenez, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Camara, Felipe, Savic. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri, Witsel, Koke, Llorente, Barrios. Forwards Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Felix, Depay.

Real Valladolid team news and squad

Monchu will be unavailable due to suspension while Sergio Escudero will be missed due to a muscular issue.

Kenedy is also doubtful after he picked up a knock during their last outing. However, Ivan Fresneda should start despite being linked to a move to Arsenal.

Real Valladolid predicted XI: Masip; Fresneda, Joaquin, J Sanchez, Rosa; Malsa, Aguado, Perez; Plata, Guardiola, Plano