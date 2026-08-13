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LaLiga
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoReal Madrid
Book Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Tickets
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How to get Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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LaLiga
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first Madrid derby of the 2026/27 La Liga season, one of the most fiercely contested fixtures anywhere in world football. Atletico head into the clash off the back of a genuinely strong campaign under Diego Simeone, reaching both the Champions League semi-finals and the Copa del Rey final last season, while Real Madrid arrive under new head coach Jose Mourinho, back in the Spanish capital for a second spell as the club looks to bounce back from a trophyless year.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

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When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 7
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through StubHub, which lists verified seating options for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying online lets you browse available categories and lock in your seat without needing to navigate official club membership requirements or wait for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through Atletico Madrid's club ticket portal, though for a fixture of this magnitude, the Madrid derby is consistently one of the two hardest tickets of the season to find through official channels, alongside El Clasico. Demand from both sets of supporters, plus neutral fans wanting to see Mbappe and company up close, means allocations tend to disappear extremely quickly once released.

Given the quality on show, from Mourinho's rebuilding Real Madrid side to an Atletico team that pushed deep into Europe last season, early booking through the secondary market is strongly recommended for fans who want to guarantee a seat rather than risk missing out.

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How much do Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Atletico Madrid tickets are generally among the more affordable options for a major European club, but prices for the Madrid derby sit well above the standard range given the demand involved.

For a typical La Liga fixture, general admission at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano can start from around 30 euros, with premium and side stand seating climbing well beyond that depending on the category. For a fixture of this stature, however, expect prices to start considerably higher, with the cheapest available tickets offering the best entry point for fans simply looking to be inside the stadium for kickoff.

On the secondary market, prices for the Madrid derby typically rise sharply in the days before kickoff as availability narrows, so booking early through StubHub is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats. Season ticket prices at Atletico Madrid range from around 290 euros at the cheapest end up to well over 2,000 euros for the most exclusive positions, giving some sense of the scale of demand for the club's biggest home fixtures.

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Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Form

ATM

ATM - Form

GIR
W1-0
VIL
L5-1
GET
W4-1
MUN
L2-1
MCI
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ATH
W4-2
LEG
W4-1
FIO
D2-2
FTC
W1-2
COR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
Super Cup
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
5
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
9Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
00000000
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
4
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
5
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
00000000
6
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
00000000
7
ElcheElcheELC
00000000
8
EspanyolEspanyolESP
00000000
9
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
10
LevanteLevanteLEV
00000000
11
MalagaMalagaMAL
00000000
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
00000000
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
00000000
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
00000000
15
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
16
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
17
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
18
SevillaSevillaSEV
00000000
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
00000000
20
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation


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